Players from AFL Canberra's first-grade women's competition are gearing up to hear their name called in the AFLW draft on Wednesday.
Top of the list is former Belconnen Magpies star Zara Hamilton and the Queanbeyan Tigers' Cynthia Hamilton.
Both players are featured as top draft prospects, with Victorian midfielder Montana Ham the favourite to be selected first overall by the Sydney Swans.
The first 13 picks in the AFLW draft have been reserved for the four new teams in the league - Sydney, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Essendon - and cannot be traded.
Both Hamiltons (no family relation) have been a part of the GWS Giants Academy and were recent selections in the NSW-ACT Allies squad.
"I'm pretty nervous. I've been getting more nervous as the days have counted down. I think that's the uncertainty of the draft," Zara Hamilton said.
"Especially now that I have elected Victoria, it's pretty daunting. I've spoken to a few clubs but they don't give much away. I'm just going to see what happens."
Zara Hamilton will also be hoping to see one of her former Magpies teammates, Teagan Germech, get picked in the AFLW draft.
Germech is also part of the Giants Academy and was invited to one of the AFLW draft combines earlier this year to flaunt her skills in front of team scouts.
Magpies coach Bobby Moroney said that the club prides itself on making sure players reach that next level.
"The pathway that starts with our junior clubs - East and West Belconnen - really makes sure that it's a smooth transition from that into the senior club," Moroney said.
"We really pride ourselves on making sure that we coach and develop our players based on the individual needs, desires and skills."
Belconnen have had a rich history of players making it to the AFLW which began with Hannah Wallett who played for the Giants back in 2017.
ACT community football and competition manager Firas Shahin believes the draft highlights the depth of talent in the Canberra region.
"Having Cynthia and Zara pinned as highly probable to be drafted showcases the strength of the AFL Canberra women's competition," Shahin said.
"We wish Cynthia and Zara the best of luck, alongside other AFLW players that came through Canberra such as Ally Morphett, Hannah Dunn, Catherine Brown, Tarni Evans, Emily Pease, Alexia Hamilton, Hannah Dunn, Elise O'Dea, Najwa Allen, and Jess Allen."
