The ACT is set for a huge summer of women's cricket with the return of WBBL games and a record six Meteors matches coming to Canberra.
The WBBL hasn't been played in the capital since November 2019, but Canberra is expected to host a few games in the upcoming season. Cricket ACT head of cricket Stuart Karppinen said on Wednesday that it could be as early as November.
"In terms of WBBL, I'm not exactly sure but I think there will be a couple games in November or early December," Karppinen said.
The Women's National Cricket League is also set for a record breaking season with the competition increasing to 12 matches per team.
The ACT Meteors will host half of those games in Canberra and captain Katie Mack believes players will benefit immensely from the extended schedule.
"Two or three years ago we were only playing six games and only eight last year, it definitely feels like you're playing for a limited opportunity ... so to play a few more games gives girls a bit more opportunity which is very exciting," Mack said.
"I think the game time is the biggest thing to improving. You can train as much as you want but being out in the middle is completely different. Previously with limited games you're always a bit nervous to try anything new because if it doesn't come off that's already a game gone.
"To play more games for ACT Meteors too is pretty nice and to get six games here, I think it's going to be really good for ACT Cricket."
Karppinen says that it is important for players to have a clear pathway to the top and the Meteors playing more home games will boost the next generation.
"To be able to support the women's team, foster talent and get more playing opportunities for women's cricket is only going to improve the game," Karppinen said.
"I guess it develops a pathway and incentives ... they're great role models so it can only help."
The Meteors' WNCL season kicks off on September 23, with the WBBL season beginning later this year.
