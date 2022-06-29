The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra to host more WBBL games and a record number of ACT Meteors matches this summer

By Patrick Gaynor
Updated June 29 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The WBBL is coming back to Canberra this summer. Picture: Jamila Toderas

The ACT is set for a huge summer of women's cricket with the return of WBBL games and a record six Meteors matches coming to Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.