Everything has fallen into place for Cynthia Hamilton. She'll play alongside her sister Lexi for the club she grew up dreaming to play for.
The 18-year-old was selected with the 11th pick in Wednesday night's AFLW draft, which has created a fairytale scenario ahead of the Sydney Swans' inaugural women's season.
It was a great night for AFL Canberra with Eastlake Demons ruck Cambridge McCormick and Ainslie Tricolours' Tess Cattle both drafted by the GWS Giants.
The Queanbeyan Tiger said she couldn't be more excited to play for the Swans and finds it crazy how the timeline has matched up perfectly.
"Words literally cannot describe it, I've supported the Swans since forever, the only team I ever supported was the Swans and for them to come in on my draft year is a dream come true," Hamilton said.
"Swans would have been my first team picked every day of the week and they happen to be coming in on my first season so to have the opportunity to play for them is beyond crazy."
The Gold Coast Suns drafted her sister Lexi Hamilton in 2019, but signed with the Swans ahead of the AFLW draft.
Now the sisters will be united at the AFLW expansion club in its first season in the competition.
"It hasn't really settled in yet but I'm sure as time comes it will settle in, I'm one of the lucky ones to have my family member playing the same club," Cynthia Hamilton said.
"We have both moved out of home and the first time living away from my family home so I feel very honoured to be playing alongside her and it's crazy to think I'll be at the same AFLW club as her.
"Not only was the draft one of the best days of my life but to put on that jersey will be such an amazing moment for me and my family so I can't wait for that day.
"It was a huge moment for myself and my family, it was so exciting. I've waited so long for this time and hearing my name to actually be called out was pretty awesome."
