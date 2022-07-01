Canberra Olympic duo set for emotional contest against former club

Former Cooma Tigers Nik Popovich and Nathan Megic are set for an explosive battle against their old team.
Both players are expected to take the field on Saturday for Canberra Olympic's clash with the Tigers after exiting the club during the week.
Advertisement
Popovich is expecting the emotions will be high when he runs on to the field.
"It will be a bit of an emotional match for both sides but at the end of the day now I'll be wearing blue now so I'm gonna do everything I can to get the three points for them," Popovich said.
While Megic also stated that he will be able to draw a lot of motivation after leaving the Tigers, he holds nothing against his former teammates.
"I've been thinking about the match all week, I think I can draw a lot of motivation from things like that," Megic said.
"But at the same time there's no malice or anything like that to any of the boys so it will actually be great to be out on the park with them.
"Win, lose or draw I think you leave it all on the field and after the game we can catch up."
Both players previously played for Olympic before rejoining the side last week.
Megic knew he made the right decision to return to Olympic after the team's first training session.
"I think I played for Olympic for six or seven years before so coming back and seeing the committee all there at training was like coming home to your family," Megic said.
"All the boys were welcoming and I haven't trained and had that much fun in six or seven months so I straight away knew I made the right decision even if it was just for me."
What will add even more stakes to the match is that a top four spot could be on the line as Olympic currently sit fifth on the NPLM ladder, just one point above the Tigers in sixth.
While the top three teams have kicked clear, the rest of the table is highly congested. O'Connor are fourth, one point clear of Olympic.
Canberra Olympic coach Robert Cattanach admitted his side will have to see this as a must-win game especially after dropping points to the teams around them in the past few weeks.
"It's a pretty big game, especially coming off draws against Woden, Belconnen and O'Conner as those teams are around us on the ladder," Cattanach said.
"This is another team around us on the ladder so we need to be winning these games, plain and simple."
Olympic prevailed 4-2 when the sides played earlier in the season.
Popovich was among the Tigers scorers in that contest.
Advertisement
"It's a huge game for us, Cooma will be up for it as well, they want to turn their season around so it should be a pretty good contest," Cattanach said.
"They've still got lots of good players in their squad so if they can get all their best players on the park then they'll be a really good team."
Saturday July 2 2.15pm West Canberra v Monaro, Melrose Synthetic Field 1
3pm Canberra Olympic v Tigers FC, O'Connor Enclosed Field
Sunday July 3 3pm Canberra Croatia v Belconnen United, Deakin Stadium
Gungahlin United v O'Connor, AIS Grass Field 2
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.