The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Television: The ABC's Movin' to the Country tells fascinating stories of regional Australia

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated July 14 2022 - 12:27am, first published July 4 2022 - 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If there's one thing we've hopefully taken from the pandemic it's that you can do most things from anywhere. While Australians have previously clung to the coast, more and more of us are heading inland, or to smaller towns, looking for a better way of life and a better way to make a living.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.