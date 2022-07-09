Move over Mykonos: The Greek island favoured by the rich and famous 2000 years ago

One of the selling points of Celestyal Cruises is that its smaller ships are able to get into ports that larger cruise lines can't access, and I get a firsthand example of this when we dock just metres away from the Medieval City of Rhodes. For about two centuries, from 1309, the Knights of St John transformed the island's capital into a monumental fortified city, with three layers of huge stone walls and a vast palace. It's still one of Europe's best preserved medieval cities and, although the main boulevards are now lined with shops and restaurants, it's easy to wander into the back streets to explore the dense neighbourhoods and discover the churches converted to mosques during the subsequent Ottoman period.