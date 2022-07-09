The Canberra Times

Move over Mykonos: The Greek island favoured by the rich and famous 2000 years ago

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
July 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Celestyal Crystal at a port on its seven-day cruise through the Greek islands.

These days, Mykonos is one of the trendiest islands in Greece, but there was a time when another island, just a few kilometres off its coast, was where the rich and famous would come. They bought houses, shopped in the markets, cavorted with other elites from across the world. Oh, what a luxurious place it would've been for a holiday... about 2,000 years ago!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.