The stunning, natural beauty on New Zealand

Top to tail: From Auckland on the North Island to Queenstown on the South Island, this rail and road tour has something for everyone.

New Zealand is referred to as the 'Paradise of the Pacific' for good reason. Discover why for yourself on this train and coach tour, travelling from the north to the south.



Enjoy spectacular scenery, historic cities and Kiwi hospitality, leaving everything up to The Senior Newspaper and Travelrite International for a fully escorted two weeks.



Kicking off in Auckland, the adventure begins with a tour of all the main sights including the Harbor Bridge, Sky Tower, Auckland City hall, Ferry Building and Auckland Museum to immerse yourself in some Maori Culture.

Board the train Northern Explorer for the journey to Wellington. The trek showcases the unique geographical regions of the North Island; farmlands, rocky seascapes, stunning river gorges and volcanic ranges.

The next day explore New Zealand's capital city. See the Houses of Parliament known as "the Beehive", Mount Victoria, with its 360 degree city views, and the Botanical Gardens.

Heading to Nelson, the tour takes the Interislander ferry across Cook Strait to Picton. Discover the famous wine growing region of Blenheim with a visit to a winery.

Cruise along the coast of the Abel Tasman National Park before arriving in Nelson.

Christchurch is reached via the South Island's stunning east coast with the rugged Kaikoura mountain ranges on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other.

English in feel, Christchurch is a mix of modern and historic architecture against a backdrop of parks, gardens, rivers and beaches.

A highlight of the trip is a scenic train journey on the TranzAlpine Express that winds its way through the highest and most spectacular mountain pass across the Southern Alps. A coach transfer takes the group to Franz Josef Glacier, one of the steepest glaciers in NZ.

On a glacier valley walk, learn about the mighty glacier's history in this remarkable landscape.

Heading south again, the group turns to Queenstown. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, enjoy a sightseeing exploration of Queenstown which includes a ride on the 450m high skyline.



Cruise across Lake Wakatipu on a coal-fired steamship, TSS Earnslaw.

Settled by Scottish immigrants, Dunedin is called the 'Edinburgh of the South.' Beautifully preserved buildings and lush parklands are in abundance and can be seen at their best at the historic Larnach Castle that dates back to 1871.

A scenic train journey on the Taieri Gorge Railway climbs the Taieri Gorge taking in some of New Zealand's ever-changing, most spectacular and iconic scenery.

This fabulous fortnight finishes up in Christchurch where flights depart for home.



The price per person, twin-share, is $5,990, adding $1,500 for a single supplement and there is a choice of departures - March 9 to 24, and November 9 to 24, 2023.

For more information call 1800 630 343 or go to www.travelrite.com.au.