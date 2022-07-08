The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How to watch Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nick Kyrgios has wished tennis legend and rival Rafael Nadal a speedy recovery after he exited the Wimbledon championship with an injury, putting the Canberran closer to tennis victory.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.