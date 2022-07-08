Nick Kyrgios has wished tennis legend and rival Rafael Nadal a speedy recovery after he exited the Wimbledon championship with an injury, putting the Canberran closer to tennis victory.
In an Instagram post, Kyrgios wrote "different players, different personalities @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon till next time....".
Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury, his exit resulting in Kyrgios bypassing the semi-final and heading straight to Sunday's Grand Slam final.
Kyrgios' opponent is yet to be decided, with Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie going head to head on Friday in the semi-final.
Should Kyrgios win the final, he will become the first Australian male player to win since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.
Kyrgios is the ninth Australian to make the men's singles final.
Until now, Kyrgios' best performance at Wimbledon was in 2014 on debut, when he defeated Nadal, the world number one at the time, to reach a quarter-final.
Speaking after winning the quarter-final on Wednesday, the world number 40 reflected on how things could change, saying there was a time when he was almost done with tennis.
"I posted this year about you know, the kind of mental state I was in in 2019 when I was at the Australian Open with self-harm and suicidal thoughts and stuff," he said.
"I'm sitting there today after the match and to be a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, it's a special accomplishment for anyone, but I think especially for me.
"If you asked anyone if I was able to do that the last couple years, I think everybody would have probably said no."
Channel 9 will broadcast the match on its free-to-air channel. You can also stream the match live from your smartphone, tablet or computer via 9NOW or Stan Sport.
The match starts on Sunday at 11pm AEST.
