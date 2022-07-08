The assassination attempt on Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has put a sombre end to the week as reports said he is fighting for his life.
Reports arose this afternoon that Mr Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. A 41-year-old man has been arrested.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has been campaigning for the upcoming election, however has since suspended events and returned to Tokyo. He said Mr Abe is in a grave condition.
A swath of Australian political figures joined Japan's ambassador to Australia in expressing shock at the shooting.
"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time," Mr Albanese said via a statement on social media.
Back in Australia, Mr Albanese hosted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Sydney with the possible promise of increased voting rights for New Zealanders.
Following a discussion between the two leaders, Kiwis living in Australia for more than a year could soon be eligible to vote and have an easier pathway to citizenship.
"We want to work through these issues with all the implications that are there for full participation in our respective societies," Mr Albanese said.
The Labor government could also further invest in other citizen protection rights following Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus's decision to drop charges against Bernard Collaery yesterday.
Mr Collaery had been set to stand trial in October, charged with four counts of unlawfully communicating classified information in media interviews and a single conspiracy charge, alleging he illegally plotted with his former client, the ex-Australian Secret Intelligence Service spy known as Witness K, to reveal such information to the government of East Timor.
"There will be a need to protect whistleblowers in connection with the work of the national anti-corruption commission," Mr Dreyfus said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
