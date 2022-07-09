The Canberra Times
Digest

The Informer: Sydney Opera House will light up to honour former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated July 9 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:55am
The Japanese flag flies at half-mast at the Japanese embassy on Saturday following the fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

In wake of the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe, Sydney Opera House will be lit up on Sunday in recognition of Japan. Additionally, buildings in Melbourne and Adelaide will be lit in red and white on Saturday night.

Hannah Neale

Local News

