Daniel Faalele is hoping his journey from playing rugby union and basketball in Australia to becoming quite literally the biggest man in the NFL inspires other youngsters in his homeland to follow their dreams.
"I want to give people back home that example that you can do whatever you want, and if you really want to pursue your dreams, there's opportunities to do that," the fourth-round NFL draft pick told The Canberra Times.
"I want to inspire people and hopefully build that pipeline from Australia to American football. Nothing is impossible as long as you work hard at it.
"That's something I definitely care about. Being from Australia, I want to represent that all the time. I don't take very lightly because it took a lot of work to get here."
The 175kg, over two-metre-tall Baltimore Ravens rookie has settled into his new life in the NFL after a whirlwind journey that began when he was discovered as a 16-year-old at a Melbourne gym by a college scout.
Now he's got his size-18 foot in the door to play in the NFL, Faalele is aiming to be a starter and play a key role on the Ravens' offensive line, protecting superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"It's a goal of mine to be a starter. I don't know how long that will take - I want it like, ASAP, and I'm going to be working to get that, but it's not up to me.
"I'm just focusing on trying to learn the playbook and learn these new techniques."
While his size helped make him such an attractive draft pick as an intimidating, towering figure for opposition defences to line up against, he's faces a battle to prove he has the fitness required for the NFL.
Recently Baltimore beat reporters questioned this aspect of Faalele's game after he was seen struggling through drills at the Ravens' pre-season training camp, slumped over and out of breath.
But coaching staff are just as confident as the 22-year-old that he can make a contribution to the team.
"It does add some type of pressure [being this size]," he said.
"But I don't really put that pressure on myself, because my whole career everyone has been talking about this big kid from Australia that has never played football.
"Something for me to prove is how athletic, agile and smart I can be on the field. So putting that out there is something that I want to strive to do."
One man Faalele can lean on to assist him in making that step up from college to the pros is fellow Australian offensive lineman, Jordan Mailata.
Faalele has already connected with the Philadelphia Eagles tackle after a chance encounter at a Lil Baby, Gunna and The Chainsmokers concert during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles. The pair instantly clicked.
"We had a great conversation. He gave me his number and said reach out whenever I need him for anything," the Victorian said.
"I'm excited to see him again out there and hopefully do a jersey swap one day."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
