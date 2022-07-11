Cats look good, but doubts remain

It is fraught with danger to speculate about Geelong's prospects in September at this stage of the season, given the Cats' numerous finals failures in the past decade.
They have been perennial contenders since their last premiership in 2011, but maybe, just maybe, they have made the necessary adjustments to their personnel and game style to muster a genuine premiership challenge.
The Cats have discarded the slow, precise kicking style, a hallmark of their game for years, and opted to move the ball quicker and through the corridor.
Their top-end talent compares favourably with most teams, but they are spreading the workload more than in the past.
Key forwards Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron managed only one goal between them against Melbourne, being kept on a tight rein by Demons Steven May and Harry Petty, yet the Cats had 31 scoring shots.
Cameron Guthrie has been a key component of Geelong's midfield for several seasons alongside skipper Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield and younger Cats are stepping up to support them.
After spending plenty of time in defence, Tom Atkins has returned to the midfield where he spent most of his time as a junior and has been outstanding with his tackling and pressure.
Max Holmes appears to be a natural winger, using his assets of aerobic capacity and speed.
Guthrie's younger brother Zach is having his most consistent season and has developed into a fine defender.
Sam De Koning's rapid progress as a key backman has released Mark Blicavs to a permanent role in the midfield, where he can fulfill various important tasks.
Triple All-Australian defender Tom Stewart will be back from suspension before the finals and experienced midfielder Sam Menegola has made an important contribution in the past four games since returning from injury.
Despite the defeat at Geelong on Thursday, Melbourne has plenty of room for improvement and the Demons should not be too despondent.
They used too much handball in the slippery conditions and their skills were below par.
Ruckmen Max Gawn and Luke Jackson were underdone and will be better for the run.
Brownlow fancy Clayton Oliver is not expected to spend too long on the sidelines with a fractured thumb, but the Demons are relying heavily on goals from their midfielders.
They need another forward option to support Ben Brown and Bayley Fritsch.
Sam Weideman, who booted two goals in the Demons' VFL team last week, is surely worth another chance.
As impressive and convincing as Geelong were against Melbourne to move to the top of the ladder, the victory was achieved in front of an adoring home crowd at the Cats' distinctively-shaped stadium.
The Demons know they have another gear - whether the Cats do at the MCG cauldron in September is problematic.
Nick Kyrgios is a wonderful showman and entertainer with all the talent required to be a multiple Grand Slam champion and at 27, has time on his side, but the Canberra star must learn to manage his inner demons.
At crucial times during the Wimbledon men's final, Kyrgios was more preoccupied with what was or wasn't going on in his courtside box and in the crowd.
Kyrgios might not have a better chance to win Wimbledon on his favourite grass surface.
Bypassing the semi-final because of Rafael Nadal's injury afforded him the perfect lead-up.
Novak Djokovic handled the occasion and pressure in a more professional manner than Kyrgios.
After dropping the first set, the Serb held his nerve on the way to a 21st Grand Slam title, putting him one behind Nadal.
While Kyrgios is a polarising figure, he will be the biggest drawcard at next month's US Open at Flushing Meadows.
The Australian's antics and behaviour rile tennis traditionalists, but his rebellious and anti-establishment nature strikes a chord with young people and other players are starting to copy some of his on-court histrionics.
Although Kyrgios fell at the final hurdle in his first Grand Slam final, there was joy for Australia in the men's doubles final.
Matt Ebden and Max Purcell reigned supreme in an epic five-set match, becoming the first Australian pair to win the Wimbledon crown since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde did it 22 years ago.
If Gold Coast needed affirmation that the decision to reappoint coach Stuart Dew until the end of 2024 was correct, it was delivered in a memorable way with the remarkable comeback victory over Richmond.
The Suns deserved some good fortune - they were unlucky not to win their previous two games against Port Adelaide and Collingwood - and Noah Anderson's superb conversion after the siren kept their flickering hopes of playing in the finals for the first time alive.
Anderson is part of an exciting young group developing well under Dew and it is clear Gold Coast are heading in the right direction.
The Suns are only a game and percentage behind the eighth-placed Tigers and have a reasonable run home.
Their toughest challenges will be against Brisbane (Gabba) and Geelong (Metricon Stadium) and they probably have to win five more games to qualify for the finals.
Despite being undermanned, it was a disappointing result for the Tigers, who face a desperate battle to stay in the top eight.
Howard Kotton has been a journalist for 43 years, working in various parts of Australia and overseas on assignment. He has spent the past 13 years as a senior journalist with the AFL Record and has co-written two books on former AFL players David Rhys-Jones and Warwick Capper
