The Canberra Times

Minister orders review of working from home rules for public servants

By Steve Evans
July 13 2022 - 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Public Service, Senator Katy Gallagher, and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr in the background. Picture: Karleen Minney

The rules for working in the public service are to be reviewed in the light of the forecast of an imminent surge in the number of cases of COVID.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.