The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Mammal of the Year 2022: Rollicking rodents deserve your vote

GS
By Gavin Stone
July 14 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden-backed tree-rat (Mesembriomys macrurus), also known as koorrawal, wunggangbarn or jarri.

Rats and mice can get a pretty bad rap. They're generally considered to be pests, carriers of disease, and unwelcome visitors. But while many people think of marsupials as Australia's iconic animal emblems, Australia is also home to around 60 species of native rats and mice.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GS

Gavin Stone

Deputy editor - contributed content

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.