Other interesting traits of some possums include the bristled tongue of the honey possum that helps them to feed on nectar and pollen, making them the only truly nectivorous mammal other than some bats. This trait makes honey possums important pollinators of flowering plants in southwestern Western Australia. The feathertail glider is also specially adapted to its environment by being able to climb smooth vertical surfaces (it can even climb glass), thanks to sweat glands on their feet creating surface tension and allowing their footpads to act like suction cups!