Football has always looked easy for Queanbeyan Blues fullback Matthew Parsons, but he's put his recent development down to a former Canberra Raiders captain.
From playing juniors for the Narooma Devils on the South Coast to being a part of the Canberra Raiders Harold Matthews Cup side, the 22-year-old has always been able to do things on the field that others can only dream of.
His season to date has proven just that, with the fullback currently sitting on top of the Canberra Raiders Cup try-scorer list for the second consecutive year.
He has also been fundamental in Queanbeyan's seven-match unbeaten run, one which they will be looking to extend to eight when they face the Gungahlin Bulls this weekend.
This form has seen his mentor Terry Campese endorse a move for the young gun to play a higher grade of football.
After coming to Canberra in 2018, Parsons was originally a Tuggeranong Bushranger, however a phone call from the ex-Raider paved the way for his move east.
"I didn't really like it at Tuggeranong and Terry called me up and said come to the Blues," Parsons said.
"So I went there and have been happy ever since."
Happiness and success has gone hand in hand, with the 22-year-old fullback winning a premiership and a top try-scorer award in his first three years in first grade.
He looks on track to potentially win both awards again in what could be his last year in the competition, with his performances likely to catch the eye of clubs in higher grades.
Parsons puts much of this impressive run on the shoulders of Campese, with whom he shares one of the most dynamic combinations in the competition.
"I would put it down to training and playing with Terry. He has been my mentor since I have been at the Blues and he has helped me heaps," he said.
"I have improved my game so much since I have been here from my first year to now. Through playing with Terry over the past couple of years I know how he plays and I know what he is going to do. When he goes, I go."
Following Campese's endorsement, fellow Blues star Josh Mitchell, who has played in the Raiders' NSW Cup side this season, believes that Parsons is certainly ready for that next step.
"He is a real good talent. He is slippery and is always there in support. He is probably the best supporting player in the competition, you know that you can rely on him," Mitchell said.
"He is definitely one of the standouts in the competition. He was last year and I think he is starting to get that form back this year."
Whilst his eyes are currently firmly on securing another premiership for the Queanbeyan Blues, Parsons believes he would be up for the task if afforded the opportunity to play in either the Queensland or NSW Cup competitions.
"I want to go to that next level and just see how I would go," he said. "I think that I would go alright."
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP ROUND 13
Saturday: Queanbeyan Blues v Gungahlin Bulls at Seiffert Oval, 3pm; Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Woden Valley Rams at Greenway Oval, 3pm; Belconnen United Sharks v West Belconnen Warriors at NSWRL HQ, 3pm; Yass Magpies vs Goulburn City Bulldogs at Walker Park, 3pm
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD MAGIC ROUND
Saturday: UC Stars v Queanbeyan Blues at Raiders Belconnen, 10:30am; Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Harden Worhawks at Raiders Belconnen, 12pm; Goulburn City Bulldogs v Boomanulla Raiders at Raiders Belconnen, 1:30pm
