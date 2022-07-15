The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former Canberra Raiders captain Terry Campese helps Queanbeyan Blues fullback Matthew Parsons go to another level

By Will Makepeace
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:10am, first published 4:00am
Queanbeyan Blues fullback Matthew Parsons. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Football has always looked easy for Queanbeyan Blues fullback Matthew Parsons, but he's put his recent development down to a former Canberra Raiders captain.

