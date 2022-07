It's tempting to stand back and marvel at the notion of a 24-year-old thrashing out an award-winning debut novel in five months. The first lockdown was, in many ways, a fascinating social experiment, one that, as we now know, would expose the many faultlines within existing cultural, class, demographic and health structures. And it represented entirely different experiences for people even within the same structure. For some, it was a period of ironic boredom, for others, it was a period of unimaginable stress and pressure.