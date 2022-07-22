Fernndez-Armesto begins his book with the words "failure is fatal to happiness but can be fruitful for fame". Magellan's death, caused by his own arrogance, is thus a "great career move" as it allowed Magellan to evade the costs of failure and become "the central character in his own romantic legend". With Pigafetta's focus on the details of the voyage and not the various atrocities carried out on indigenous populations, Magellan, unlike Columbus or Cortés, has so far, according to Fernndez- Armesto, also escaped "the scattershot of postcolonial vengeance".