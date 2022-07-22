"Nobody should doubt that reconciliation is in all of our best interests. Because it's right and because it's absolutely within our grasp." But given this was written in 2007, the tone of several of the later pieces in the book becomes explicable. After ATSIC disbanded, Huggins worked with others to create a new independent Indigenous body. Unfortunately, this body didn't prosper and there is some bitterness in Huggins' reflection that "it was far too ahead of its time. Whitefellas and Blackfellas didn't get it. Certainly the government policymakers and bureaucrats did not make it easy for us. Hostile politicians from the Prime Minister down never understood its authenticity or power."