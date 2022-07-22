Now Marcel Theroux (son of Paul and brother of Louis) has set a tale - an adventure story mixed with a morality tale - in the Hermit Kingdom. He begins in 1991, the period known by locals (as any decade could have been) as the Arduous March years. The reader is introduced to two stereotypical lefties, one who finds North Korea's weird brand of socialism worthy of study and his son, afflicted with the name, Fidel. They are given mere walk-on parts; their function is to leave a guide to Dungeons and Dragons behind in a hotel room.