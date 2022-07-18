The state of economic affairs continues to put a strain on Australians and the government as the budget update is likely to be "confronting".
Treasurer Jim Chalmers spoke on Monday, saying his government had inherited the "trickiest set of economic conditions" in memory, and the latest debt forecast will be provided on July 28.
"The news in that statement will be in many ways confronting when it comes to our expectations of inflation," he said.
"When it comes to the impact of interest rate rises on growth, when it comes to what this spike in inflation means for real wages."
Another government upheaval occurred on Monday as the National Disability Insurance Agency faces the resignation of its chair, just weeks after its chief executive also left his post.
National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Bill Shorten revealed Denis Napthine will resign as NDIA chair less than five months into a three-year term.
NDIA chief executive Martin Hoffman also resigned earlier this month and both positions are expected to be filled by the new government.
It comes after a report revealed a "jobs for mates culture" in the public service as about 7 per cent of federal government-appointed jobs in public bodies are filled by people who have worked as a politician, political adviser, candidate or party employee.
In the international space, an Australian teenager trapped in Syria reportedly died after being detained for several years.
The family of Yusuf Zahab, 17, was informed of his death on Sunday, Human Rights Watch said.
Yusuf grew up in Sydney and travelled to Syria with his family in 2015 when he was 11.
The teenager was last heard from in January 2022, when he sent a plea for help during an ISIS siege of Al-Sina'a prison in al-Hasakah city.
His cause of death has not yet been determined.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
