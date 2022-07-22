Co-directors Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat have collaborated on other films (including The Man Next Door) and co-scripted Official Competition with Andres Duprat. Although it's in Spanish, there's nothing terribly esoteric about this film. If you're at all interested in movies about movies and aren't put off by reading subtitles, this is well worth seeing. Hollywood's made its share of fine films about itself - Sunset Blvd., Singin' in the Rain and The Player, to name three, but Official Competition suggests the European film world can be just as ego-ridden, hypocritical and ruthless as its American counterpart - and just as good at recognising this.

