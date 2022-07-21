Management consultancy arms businesses with better ways

Third party coaching and training is important for executive level employees and results in more efficient leadership boards and a trickle-on effect in the business. Photo: Shutterstock.

This is branded content for Interaction Consulting

Interaction Consulting is a breath of fresh air in their industry, offering management consultancy services with progressive values at the core.

They're a female founded company, working towards ticks of approval from both Reconciliation Australia and Rainbow Health Australia, in their quest to become an inclusive and thriving workplace.

This is important work for a company whose entire purpose is to offer strategic advice and coaching to executive level employees at a range of other organisations.

"We are absolutely committed as a management consultancy business to ensure that our relationship with the community is a strong one," said Interaction Consulting CEO Gareth Norman.

"And our community is made up of many cultures in a diverse sense. We believe the way we interact with our community and our journey towards our first Reconciliation Action Plan will stand us in good stead moving forward.

"Ultimately, we want to ensure we have the right consultant having the right conversation with the community and delivering the appropriate outcomes that individuals are looking for."

Interaction Consulting offers a range of services including strategic advisory, learning and development, coaching and mentoring and facilitation.

They are a registered training organisation and take a tailored approach to solving different problems. They're well trusted within the public and private sectors, working with multiple government departments.

Interaction Consulting tackles problems that often plague the board and executive leadership of companies, big and small, like the issue of conformance versus performance.

Balancing the needs of conformance and performance is a delicate act, and one that Interaction Consulting has almost three decades of experience in.

"In many organisations, performance takes the backseat as board members focus largely on conformance. Directors are usually keen to ensure that their decisions are in conformity with the rules and compliant with regulatory/legal frameworks and directives.

"Enhancing the role of the board of directors and executive management is paramount, based on our interactions over the past 28 years.



"The focus on conformance is to deliver sound governance, accountability and assurance strategies, whereas, performance relates directly to the value creation and resource utilisation of the business.

"What we offer at Interaction is the Swiss army knife approach, where we tailor bespoke advice, support, training and education, that supports the delivery of strategies and value creation," said Mr Norman.

Interaction Consulting have intimate knowledge of the corporate Canberra landscape, and have provided extensive training and coaching to the private and public sectors, seeing client loyalty especially in the public sector.

They've worked with the ACT Government, Attorney General's Department, the Australian Federal Police and the ATO, among an extensive list of other highly regarded companies and organisations.

However, the boutique nature of their business means solutions are tailored to different needs, and allows them to offer their consultancy services to small and medium enterprises, too.

"The repeat business that we get from the government and the partnerships which we embark on speaks volumes. Over 28 years of our service to the Canberra region, most of our clients are repeat customers.

"Our approach is all about word of mouth, and the quality of our consultants, trainers and facilitators who support us in being able to deliver ideal outcomes to clients.

"Our internal coaches who coach very senior executives within government have had those ongoing relationships for almost 20 years," said Mr Norman.