As the country faces it's new COVID wave, provisional approval has been given to children six months to six years-old for the Moderna jab.
Advertisement
The TGA decision was based on clinical trial in the US and Canada which showed "the safety profile in children is similar to that seen in adults".
"Australians can be confident that the TGA's review process of this vaccine was rigorous and of the highest standard," a statement said.
Meanwhile chief medical officer Paul Kelly has issued a fresh warning about the increase in COVID-19 cases, urging eligible Australians to get a third or fourth COVID vaccine, ahead of the predicted peak of the third Omicron wave.
"Due to the number of cases, we may also see a rise in the number of people dying with COVID-19, particularly among those who are at higher risk of severe disease," he said.
"We cannot stop this wave of infections, but we can slow the spread and protect the vulnerable. We have done this before and we can do it again."
It's not great news in the environment space either, as Minister for Environment Tanya Plibersek released the 2000 page state of the environment report on Tuesday.
The report revealed Australia's environment is sick and getting sicker as the combined effects of climate change, pollution, land clearing and mining was taking a toll.
Australians have been promised a fundamental overhaul of environmental laws and Ms Plibersek said people will be confronted to learn how poorly the environment is doing and there must be a concerted effort to arrest its decline.
"We'll then develop new environmental legislation for 2023," she told the National Press Club on Tuesday.
"What the environment needs is a changed system. That's the message from the Samuel review. That's the message from the State of the Environment report.
"Without structural change we'll be resigning ourselves to another decade of failure without the tools we need to arrest our decline."
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.