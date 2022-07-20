The Canberra Times
The Informer: Foot and mouth disease added to interest rate and coronavirus concerns

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:30am
Melbourne International airport. Picture: Shutterstock

Australia's biosecurity concerns were elevated further today when after viral fragments of foot and mouth disease and African swine fever were detected in Melbourne.

Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

