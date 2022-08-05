These women were thought to be able to control and manipulate the environment, summon whales, lay ghosts to rest, rise them up, and "get the devil to do their bidding". And, in a modern context, these stories live side-by-side with local life, the sort that would be familiar to anyone who has watched Vera or Shetland. A warm pub, generations known to each other, some shunned, others trusted. The church and its waning power, petty schoolyard gossip, teenage angst, but also a local foundling who, the story goes, was washed up on the tide, and a certain type of person who can see another's physical scars.