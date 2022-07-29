Of Marsupials and Men is an entertaining and well-researched overview of the colonial discovery of the fauna and flora of this truly incredible continent and its adjacent islands. In his introduction and epilogue, Paton makes clear that his frame of reference is, by necessity, limited. However, one cannot help wondering what is really being served by telling more stories about eccentric men (and some women) dressed in khaki shorts and with bullets stuck to their Akubras who thought they had found something new. How many stories are still not being told or heard?