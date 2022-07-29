The Canberra Times
Review: Two books, one set in Rome, the other in Venice, are the perfect antidote to winter

By Mark Thomas
July 29 2022 - 2:00pm
Venice, the perfect escape, if only on the page. Picture: Shutterstock
  • Six Days in Rome, by Francesca Giacco. Hachette, $32.99
  • Under a Venice Moon, by Margaret Cameron. Hachette. $32.99

As wind, rain, fog and sleet set miserably in, our thoughts might turn to summer climes. Authors and publishers have anticipated that longing. This time of year reliably produces a stock of sun and fun books, stories set in exotic locales, featuring glamorous clothes and expensive meals, back-lit with a show of nostalgia for homes and lovers left behind somewhere.

