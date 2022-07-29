Instead of six days, Margaret Cameron offers readers a month's worth of learning about Venice. A course of novels by Donna Leon, now wonderfully recovered from a writing slump, would have been cheaper and simpler. Cameron, though, resolves to shift herself, "take-no-risks-and-blaze-no-trails sort of person", from Perth to the Serenissima. Cameron lives in Western Australia and used to spend two months each year in Venice; this book describes the early stages of that infatuation.