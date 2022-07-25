Street scuffles are never a good look, especially when it's between a former politician and a cameraman.
Since Saturday, a video has been circulating showing former NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro briefly clashing with a television cameraman outside a Manly bar. Police are now investigating.
The footage features the pair struggling as they grab and push one another while the man tries to film Mr Barilaro, who then walks away.
Mr Barilaro confirmed the run-in, saying he was "confronted in the dark outside of a bar" and felt harassed during a night out with friends.
"To come out and have a camera shoved in your face. I'm a private citizen," he told Sydney radio 2GB.
The former Nationals leader is the subject of a parliamentary inquiry into how he was appointed to a plum government trade job in New York.
Mr Barilaro was handed the $500,000-a-year trade commissioner post last month but quit amid a public backlash.
In the federal politics space, the first sitting week of the 47th parliament begins tomorrow, when there will likely be more questions around foot and mouth disease.
At this stage, Australia's international border will remain open amid overseas foot and mouth disease outbreaks despite a growing push by the opposition to close it.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the biggest biosecurity threat is not travellers but rather undeclared meat products, with mail centres increasing parcel screening processes in response.
"We have absolutely no evidence at all that the virus is in Australia ... it does affect our international trade if people think that Australia has this disease," he told ABC radio.
In a statement released this afternoon, Mr Morrison confirmed he will visit Tokyo at the same time as the opening of the 47th parliament in Canberra.
"Prior to the new government advising the sitting schedule for the remainder of 2022, I had already accepted an invitation to join other former prime ministers from Canada, the UK and New Zealand to address an international event to be held in Tokyo this week," he said.
"As a consequence I will be unable to attend the first three sitting days of the new parliament this week.
"Both the Prime Minister and leader of the opposition were advised of my intended travel and absence from the parliament this week."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
