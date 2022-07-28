The past and the future stepped out in Canberra yesterday. The past chucked a hissy fit, storming from the Senate chamber during the acknowledgment to country by the new President, Sue Lines. "No, I won't and never will," the past yelled. The past will remain unnamed because her intent in this new, progressive Senate where she finds herself deprived of relevance - and power - was to draw attention to herself with an ugly, embarrassing outburst. Her exit made the chamber a better place. If only she'd exit all the way from politics - which came close when the Legalise Cannabis Australia Party almost outpolled her in the Queensland Senate race in May. We'd all be better off.

