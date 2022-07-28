This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The past and the future stepped out in Canberra yesterday. The past chucked a hissy fit, storming from the Senate chamber during the acknowledgment to country by the new President, Sue Lines. "No, I won't and never will," the past yelled. The past will remain unnamed because her intent in this new, progressive Senate where she finds herself deprived of relevance - and power - was to draw attention to herself with an ugly, embarrassing outburst. Her exit made the chamber a better place. If only she'd exit all the way from politics - which came close when the Legalise Cannabis Australia Party almost outpolled her in the Queensland Senate race in May. We'd all be better off.
A short time later, a few streets away, the future spoke at the National Press Club, delivering an oratory that stirred the soul and filled listeners with hope. Chief executive of the CSIRO Dr Larry Marshall was launching the CSIRO's Our Future World report, which outlined the megatrends we face in the next 20 years. "Megatrends," he explained, "give a name to the uncomfortable truths and the massive opportunities that will literally shape our future."
The megatrends, he said, included climate change, the increased risk of pandemics, geopolitical shifts, increased digitisation and automation. These posed challenges but also presented great opportunities for Australia, if only we would grasp them. But three decades of uninterrupted economic growth, riding the wave of the resources boom, had suppressed our appetite for innovation. "We have fallen behind, while others have raced ahead. While investment in research and development around the world has gone up, in Australia, investment has gone down for decades," he said.
Marshall pointed to the lost opportunities. Wifi and low-cost solar cell designs were pioneered in Australia. "We had the dawn of two new global industries in the palm of our hand, but as a country we lacked the market vision and the courage to back ourselves and, instead, that research was commercialised by the United States and China, respectively, who now dominate those markets globally."
Not forgetting the stump-jump plough, other Australian innovations include cochlear implants, ultrasound scanners, the electric drill, Google Maps and spray-on skin for burns victims.
Marshall called for innovation and adaptation and investment in Australian ingenuity. Using a surfing analogy, he urged Australia to be ready to catch and ride the waves of change and opportunity the future was sending our way. The future was speaking to us, making the past's petty meanness seem even more out of time and out of place.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Should the Queensland senator be called out for poor behaviour? Do we invest enough in homegrown research and development? Do we need to do more than dig up resources and send them offshore? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Delays at the passport office are expected to continue until the end of August as the federal government redeploys public servants to deal with the surge. It comes as the Foreign Affairs department said last month it had issued more than 1.1 million passports since June 30 last year - almost double the 2020-21 financial year.
- Qantas has apologised after a litany of complaints from frustrated passengers who in recent months have endured delayed and cancelled flights, long queues at airports and lost baggage. The airline is planning to address the problems by scheduling fewer flights in the next month and hiring more staff.
- Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has moved to dump the cashless welfare card, which caused people to feel "shame and anguish". The Albanese government introduced its proposal to the lower house yesterday. It would result in the controversial welfare card being abolished.
THEY SAID IT: "The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there." - LP Hartley
YOU SAID IT: We asked about the opening of Parliament, the traditions we should keep, the ones we should dispense with. Oh, and whether all MPs should be wearing masks to send a health message to the rest of the country.
Nigel said it was disappointing seeing so many opposition members maskless. "All parties should be setting an example for the country to follow given the increase in COVID cases across all states. The speakers of both houses should stamp their authority and mandate mask wearing for all entering the chambers, including visitors and the viewing gallery."
Rob said Parliament needed to move with the times: "Given less than 50 per cent of Australians now identify as Christian surely the church service at the start of parliament and the parliamentary prayers need to be reconsidered and updated."
Hilary was concerned about masks. "There is a complete lack of leadership when it comes to wearing masks. So yes, definitely all MPs should wear masks to set an example. An important point is that if our political leaders refuse to bring in mask mandates then there should be a concerted effort to explain to the unscientific population why masks work to limit viral transmission."
Gregory was uncomfortable with MPs swearing allegiance to the Queen: "I would prefer to have MPs swear allegiance to the people of Australia, not the monarch of England. Furthermore, I'd like to see a complete reworking of the opening ceremony of Parliament that embodies the gravitas demanded by the deliberations, determinations and decisions made by our elected representatives that is firmly ground in who we are: Australians! In my view, First Nations should be front and centre of this celebration of democracy. And yes, all MPs should have worn masks."
Gideon agreed: "It's time to separate all ties with the royalty, and the English government pomp and ceremony, it's just all theatre, and does not reflect any reality in today's world of equality."
Arthur had a different viewpoint: "Of course politicians should swear allegiance to the Queen. She is still the head of government, whether you like it or not. Politicians should remember that and put that ahead of their allegiance to their political party. They should also swear allegiance to the people who elected them and put concerns for the people ahead of party politics. But I am dreaming."
And Ruth sided with Arthur: "Of course the parliamentarians should swear allegiance to the Queen. She is our head of state. Masks? What can you say? It is a personal responsibility in winter 2022 regardless of what COVID is up to."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
