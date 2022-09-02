It's hard to explain - as she would learn in the days, months and years afterwards. Especially, as it turned out, to Parisians, who would never think of walking anywhere near the lift side of the stairs. Nor, she would discover, would they ever lean over a banister to call out playfully to someone below. This is, apparently, an Australian trait, a fact she would need to defend once she decided to pursue the matter in court - a fascinating, excruciating section of the book that sees her pushed to the very limits.