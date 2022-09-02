The Canberra Times

Jayne Tuttle writes in My Sweet Guillotine a love letter to a maddening - and dangerous - city

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
September 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayne Tuttle, who returns to Paris after a serious and traumatic accident in her new memoir, My Sweet Guillotine. Picture supplied

Falling in love with a city is easy, but can a city ever love you back?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.