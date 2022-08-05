A 10-day floral extravaganza at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney

A floral tribute to Frida Kahlo at FEMMES, Edinburgh, UK. Picture: Supplied

This is branded content for the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.

Global sensation Fleurs de Villes is heading to Sydney for the first time with their spectacular FEMMES exhibition in partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and Destination NSW.



From August 19 to 28, this ten-day floral extravaganza at The Calyx in the heart of the Garden will showcase Sydney's floral talent, offer a range of talks and workshops from expert scientists and horticulturists, and host bespoke dining experiences.

Begin your visit to The Calyx by experiencing the renowned FEMMES exhibition - a fresh floral celebration of remarkable women.



Some of Sydney's favourite florists will create floral tributes based on a photograph or painting of 17 inspirational women including Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, three-time Grand Slam-winning tennis player Ash Barty and iconic Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti, to name but a few.



The Calyx, in the heart of Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden, will be the centre of the Fleurs de Villes FEMMES festivities.

Learn more about these fascinating women by scanning the QR codes next to each floral sculpture that links to their incredible stories. Read more here.

On Sunday 24 August, The Calyx will host a pop-up flower market where beautiful fresh flowers will be available to purchase from some of the florists featured in the FEMMES exhibition.

"Whether you want to indulge in a French-inspired High Tea while marvelling at the spectacular floral creations around you, celebrate remarkable women in science in a captivating panel discussion, or hear about the incredible 35-million-year history of the world's most loved flower, the rose, there's something for everyone at this not-to-be-missed event," says Denise Ora, Chief Executive at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.

Immerse yourself in all that the coveted exhibition has to offer by exploring the full program.



Highlights of the ticketed workshops include:

Paint and wine workshop - Friday 20 August & Saturday 26 August

Create your very own masterpiece with a glass of champagne in one hand and a paintbrush in the other as the artists behind Outer Island guide you in painting a colourful native flora artwork.

Let the magic of the natural world spark your creativity with the designers from Outer Island. Picture: Supplied

Celebrating Women in Science Panel - Sunday 21 August

This panel of cutting edge scientists spanning from Botanical Science and Horticulture, to STEM and more will pay tribute to those who have come before them and discuss the ground-breaking contributions of women in STEM, as well as provide stories of their own career paths in science.

Create your own skincare workshop - Saturday 27 August

Join Sage Cosmetics to learn how to harvest and dry your own florals and botanical ingredients and then use them in gorgeous natural skincare products that work. You'll create a luxurious bath salt featuring your favourite flowers, plus a gardener's multipurpose balm using homegrown goodies.

Create your own floral scent - Sunday 28 August

Join Sage Cosmetic Coaching for a scent-story journey and learn to create your own unique aroma blend that will be turned into an all natural roll-on perfume and matching scented moisturiser.

Botanical Cocktail Masterclass by Grain Bar - Monday 22 August

Join this masterclass where the talented mixologist craftsmen from Grain Bar at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney will walk you through the art of cocktail making featuring Australian botanicals.

Get hands-on as you learn to make cocktails with an Aussie twist as part of the floral celebration. PIcture: Supplied

Discover the secrets of the Garden

Scientists, horticulturists and florists will be presenting fascinating JARDIN walks, talks and demonstrations where visitors will be invited to discover the world of orchid-growing, learn about the rich history and symbolism of the rose, explore edible and healing native flowers and plants, and much more. Entry to JARDIN events is free with your FEMMES exhibition ticket.

Savour and sip with some remarkable women

As well as enjoying the floral spectacle at The Calyx there are some unique dining experiences on offer. Indulge in some specially-created menus while enjoying the beautiful FEMMES floral mannequins and the largest green wall in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Calyx's delicious canapes take inspiration from flowers. Picture: Supplied

French High Tea - Saturday 20 August & Sunday 21 August

Be transported into a wonderful world of Parisian chic and decadence with this French-inspired High Tea, featuring plenty of blooms in the prettiest colours, traditionally served tea, French bubbles, and a selection of the most delectable sweet and savoury treats.

Bottomless Rosé Brunch - Saturday 27 August & Sunday 28 August

Enjoy a delicious line-up of Malibu Mexican-inspired share plates paired with bottomless Rosé at this luxe brunch experience with your friends.

Don't miss this floral event of the year!



Fleurs de Villes FEMMES will be in full bloom from August 19 to August 28 at The Calyx at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. Explore the full program and book tickets here.