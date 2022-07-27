The Informer: Inflation rises further, the merits of a 'purple diet'

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned some Australians are being forced to choose between "vegetables and rent", as the inflation rate hit 6.1 per cent.
Consumer price index figures published today revealed a 1.8 per cent inflation spike in the June quarter.
"It's not news to millions of Australians who feel this inflation challenge every time they go to the supermarket and every time the bills arrive," Mr Chalmers said.
"This inflation outcome today mirrors the lived experience of Australians who are doing a tough right now."
Meanwhile, two new studies provide further evidence the coronavirus pandemic originated in a wet-market, where live animals were sold, in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The research, published online by the journal Science, shows the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market was likely to have been the early epicentre of the virus that has now killed nearly 6.4 million people around the world.
Qantas chief executive Andrew David apologised to customers who have been let down in recent months as the airline delayed and cancelled flights, lost baggage and caused long queues at airports.
"We are the national carrier, people have high expectations of us, we have high expectations of ourselves and clearly over the last few months we have not been delivering what we did pre-COVID," Mr David said.
And onto some colour, researchers believe a "purple diet" can help prevent cognitive decline.
University of Wollongong nutritional epidemiologist Professor Karen Charlton will lead a research project, incorporating purple-red foods like blueberries and cherries into the diet of people at risk of dementia.
Foods with a deep red, purple or blue colour contain anthocyanins, a bioactive compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, Professor Charlton said.
"Our work has been focusing on how these can have an effect on the brain," she said.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
