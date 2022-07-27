The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Inflation rises further, the merits of a 'purple diet'

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture: Jamieson Murphy.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned some Australians are being forced to choose between "vegetables and rent", as the inflation rate hit 6.1 per cent.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.