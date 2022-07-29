Dual code star Georgia Willey is eyeing a place in Canberra's new NRLW team after captaining the under-18 NSW Origin girls team.
But she may have a tough career choice to make in the future after also representing the Australian schoolgirls rugby team and being picked in the Australian schoolgirls national merit sevens side this year.
Willey was co-captain as the Blues went down 30-6 to Queensland in the curtain raiser to the recent men's third State of Origin game in Brisbane.
"It was a really cool opportunity, and I was really excited for the experience," Willey said.
"The whole game was just crazy. There were so many people there and I was co-captain too. It was a surprising experience but such an honour to be a part of it.
"I was playing sevens for the Australian women's [rugby team] in Sydney a week before I was meant to be in Brisbane too."
The Canberra Raiders will join the NRLW competition next season and Willey is excited by the prospect.
"I hope to be in the NRLW, in the future soon, hopefully playing with the Canberra Raiders," the Year 12 student said.
She is enjoying a strong season with Woden Valley in the Katrina Fanning Shield, with the Rams currently sitting second.
"It's been going good," Willey said. "It has been hard to play games under our belt, I think we have only played a few games this season due to low numbers or forfeits."
This year began on a special note as she was presented her jersey at the start of the season by Cath Welch.
Welch was an integral part to the development of women's rugby league and Willey was honoured to receive her jersey from Welch.
"She gave me my jersey at the start of the season, and it was really nice. It was great they could come back and give us our jerseys," Willey said.
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD
Round 12 - Saturday, July 30 - Woden Valley Rams vs Goulburn City Bulldogs at Phillip Oval, 9:30am; Queanbeyan Blues vs UC All-stars at Seiffert Oval, 10:45am; Yass Magpies vs Harden Warhawks at Walker Park, 12pm; South Coast United vs Boomanulla Raiders at Mackay Park, 12:45pm; Tuggeranong Bushrangers, Bye.
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP
First Grade Round 15 - Saturday July, 30 - Woden Valley Rams vs Goulburn City Bulldogs, 3pm at Phillip Oval; Queanbeyan Blues vs Belconnen United Sharks, 3pm at Seiffert Oval; Yass Magpies vs Queanbeyan Kangaroos, 3pm at Walker Park. Sunday, July 31 - West Belconnen vs Tuggeranong Bushrangers, 3pm at Holt Oval; Gungahlin Bulls, Bye.
