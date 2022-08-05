Two voices echo after a twin-town car accident to explosive effect

The car accident where Eshana's husband has been killed is the pivotal event, and it is used to organise the way the characters' stories are presented. "Before" and "Now" are included as descriptions for most of the chapters, with "After" right at the end. The voices of Eshana and Reid are distinct and in the first person. Eshana seems almost too nice to be true, as she excuses her husband's behaviour, looking back over years. Whether this impression lasts to the end of the book is something I'll leave to the reader.