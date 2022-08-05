The Canberra Times
Review

The Night Ship by Jess Kidd review - Ghosts stalk a voyage of the damned

By Russell Wenholz
August 5 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Kidd's novel The Night Ship is set on the Batavia during its voyage from the Netherlands to Western Australia. Pictured is a replica of the 1600s ship. Picture: Shutterstock

The Night Ship by Jess Kidd. Viking. 384pp. $32.99

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.