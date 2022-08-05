Drake Brockman travelled to Amsterdam and consulted the records of the Dutch East India Company and obtained information relating to their ship the Batavia: its crew and passengers, and its cargo. She obtained translations of diaries and reports written by the leaders of the expedition. From these sources she was able to determine a definitive location for the wreck of the Batavia. The result of this research was published in Drake Brockman's non-fictional Voyage to Disaster (1963).