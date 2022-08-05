The Canberra Times
Review

Let's Do It: The Birth of Pop by Bob Stanley review - Finding the groove in pop's beginnings

By Colin Steele
August 5 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Duke Ellington Orchestra performs "Take the A Train" with singer Bette Roche in the film Reveille with Beverly, released January 1943. Picture: Getty Images

Let's Do It: The Birth of Pop by Bob Stanley. Faber. 624pp. $34.99.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.