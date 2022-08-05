The Original Dixieland Jazz Band, whom Stanley argues were "the first recognisably modern pop group", had had a hit in 1917 with the first 78 rpm jazz recording, Livery Stable Blues. As jazz exploded out of New Orleans, the 1920s were labelled the Jazz Age with the associated social freedoms. The decade also saw the emergence of the blues, especially through female singers such as Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, and Ida Cox.