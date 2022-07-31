The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Canberra Raiders' Joe Tapine explains his reaction to Aaron Booth tackle

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 31 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Tapine was sent to the sin-bin in Canberra's win over the Gold Coast. Picture: NRL

Joe Tapine wasn't proud of his fiery reaction to Titans hooker Aaron Booth diving at the Raiders prop's legs late in a three-man tackle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.