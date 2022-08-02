The Canberra Times
Live blog: RBA raises rates in another shock to household budgets

Kim Chappell
By Kim Chappell
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:55am
The Reserve Bank of Australia is meeting to decide if further interest rate rises are needed following last month's shock half-a-per-cent increase to mortgages and loans.

