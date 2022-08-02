The Monaro Panthers couldn't have had a more turbulent lead-up to their momentous Australia Cup clash with Sydney United 58 on Wednesday night, but if there was one man they'd want leading them, it's Frank Cachia.
The Panthers coach has been here before. In 2016 he led Canberra Olympic to a semi-final berth at the iconic tournament. It was one of the highlights of what was a stunning six-year tenure at the club that included winning nine trophies.
Advertisement
Cachia took a year off after departing Olympic in 2019 and since joining Monaro last season, the club has been on an upwards trajectory.
From not winning any silverware in more than two decades, the Panthers have this year claimed the Charity Shield and Federation Cup, as well as the Australia Cup Qualifying Trophy.
The latter punched their ticket to Wednesday's Round of 32 showdown at Edensor Park against one of the most renowned soccer clubs in the country that has seen Socceroos legends like Mark Bosnich, Graham Arnold, Mile Jedinak and Ned Zelic grace its side.
Cachia admitted that Sydney United 58 are a "massive challenge", but the Panthers are ready to cause an upset.
"Nothing is impossible," the Panthers coach said. "Their history in the Australian football landscape is almost unrivalled.
"They've had top quality players like Robbie Slater and Graham Arnold. Everyone knows Sydney United. When you talk about expectation, there is a lot of pressure on them to beat a team from ACT.
"We are going in as underdogs, and it's nice to not have that expectation on us that we might have locally."
Monaro will be hoping to lean on Cachia's experience having had success in the Australia Cup before.
"We know what to expect. We're trying to pass that information back down to the players as well," he said.
"It's such an eye-opener. You almost become a proper professional for a few days, where you've got media, the travel, you're fully focused on the football.
"It's very satisfying to be in this position. The club and players bought into something we hoped we could achieve and we achieved it. It's gratifying to see these guys get on a national stage fulfil some of the dreams that we spoke about when we first started recruiting."
It's been a rocky road to the Australia Cup for Cachia and his men though.
The coach only got out of COVID-19 isolation on Monday night, just in time for a final training session on synthetic turf in Hawker to prepare for the same surface in Sydney. He's been keeping touch with his coaching staff and the players via their group chats online, which understandably have been more active recently.
Cachia made the most of his isolation to study Sydney United 58 and even lean on his soccer connections in the city, to formulate a gameplan to bring them unstuck.
"I think I've watched as many Sydney United games as I've watched Monaro games," the coach said with a smile. "There's been a fair bit of conversation in the coach's group chat around what we see and how to prepare for the game.
"I've also been lucky enough to be able to tap into my contacts outside of Canberra who see Sydney United play regularly and bounce ideas off them."
Advertisement
Cachia said the Sydney team are littered with talent and it will take a huge effort from his players to come away with a win.
"They've got a lot of ex-A-League players and a number of NSW Premiership players," he said.
"They're big, athletic type of players as well. I expect them to be not just technically but physically good. It's going to be a very good contest."
Monaro will have a fire in their belly after having to settle for draw on the weekend against Belconnen, despite holding a two-nil lead.
The timely return of Amilio Kista from suspension and Andre Carle from injury will also be a boost to the squad for their Australia Cup clash.
"Andre's scored 12 goals in all competitions so it's so good to have him back," Cachia said.
Advertisement
"He's played against teams like Sydney United before he moved to Monaro so his experience is going to be invaluable."
"It's good that we're getting these players back at the right time."
Australia Cup Round of 32
Sydney United 58 v Monaro Panthers
Wednesday August 3 - 7.30pm, Sydney United Sports centre
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.