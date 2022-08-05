I'm a fan. As a kid, I played back-to-back rounds of Uno and Connect Four. There were stressful Monopoly sagas and a touch of sleuthing with Cluedo.
It's true the obsession faded in my teenage years but I was drawn back to the boards by my game-obsessed partner.
I've learned to love a good session of board-gaming with friends while sipping beer, especially during those endless lockdowns or chilly winter afternoons.
So what works for me and what doesn't?
I have to say, I don't get the obsession with Settlers of Catan. It's often a gateway game where people realise there are better games than Monopoly and Cluedo. It's just not for me.
Choose the wrong numbers at the start and your resources are too constrained for the rest of the game. It's become so popular that everyone has their own house rules - which are inevitably wrong. They tend to favour the person who devised them.
The bottom line is: if you don't like Catan, there are much better games out there.
I don't like games which are too complicated. If I have to constantly consult the rule book, they've lost me. Keep it simple.
Or if they are too dependent on chance. An element of the unknown is fun but I'm always wary when there are dice involved.
And engaging games need a contest right to the end. They keep everyone guessing until the final points calculation. Then you can start your victory dance.
Strategy: Every game has its own mechanism. It could be building a deck of cards to expand your actions. Perhaps it's a classic resource-growing and selling game. Maybe you're trying to conquer a particular territory faster than your teammates. Or maybe you are colluding to defeat one of them.
So mental gymnastics is one of the best parts of board gaming for me.
Social interaction: You don't have to know people particularly well to play a game with them. It can be a great way to get to know people in a new city or to hang out with close friends without spending too much money.
Enjoying the artwork: Some games are so lovely to look at. Even if you're falling dismally behind your opponents, at least you can admire some pretty illustrations.
"Wingspan" has gorgeous artwork depicting birds. "Azul" allows you to create your own colourful mosaic of tiles.
Another one of my favourites, "Barenpark", challenges you to create a zoo with different types of bears in it. The pieces are colourful and imaginative. Very cute.
So for me, the winning games are: "Wingspan", "Azul" and "Barenpark".
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
