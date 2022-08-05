Clean energy, increased cost of living and the continuing risk of foot and mouth disease dominated headlines today as the Albanese government seeks to prove its mettle and the second week of parliament wraps up.
Environmental groups have welcomed an announcement of six possible offshore wind energy locations, as the federal government attempts to boost the amount of renewable energy in the grid.
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen proposed an area in the Bass Strait off Gippsland as a site for one offshore wind facility, along with parts of the Pacific near the Hunter and the Illawarra.
Further locations in the Southern Ocean near Portland, parts of the Bass Strait, and the Indian Ocean near Perth and Bunbury have also been flagged.
Mr Bowen said the new facilities would help the country reach 82 per cent renewable energy by the end of the decade.
However, the government's intention to reject a new coal mine has no bearing on other fossil fuel projects that are in the pipeline, the Prime Minister has said.
Anthony Albanese says there are no broad implications to be drawn from the foreshadowed rejection of Clive Palmer's Queensland mine due to expected harm to the Great Barrier Reef.
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced the proposed decision yesterday, citing likely impacts on water resources and the reef's World Heritage values.
When it comes to daily life, a critical medicine shortage is impacting everyday Aussies, with hundreds of drugs now in short supply across the country.
There are shortages for 341 drugs, including 43 listed as critical, which could cause "life threatening or serious impact on patients", the Therapeutic Goods Administration says.
"There is not likely to be sufficient supply of potential substitutes," the administration said of the critical drugs.
Among the critical drugs are Warfarin sodium (to treat blood clots), acetylcysteine (used to treat certain lung diseases) and calcium folinate (to treat or prevent serious blood cell disorders).
In good news, the risk of foot and mouth disease reaching Australia is diminishing as Indonesia suppresses its outbreak, state and territory leaders have been told.
More than 450,000 cases of the disease have been recorded in Indonesia and thousands of infected cattle have been slaughtered, according to media reports.
An expert biosecurity task force has been established to ensure Australia is fully prepared for any potential outbreak.
But West Australian Premier Mark McGowan indicated there was optimism Indonesia was getting on top of its outbreak.
"The advice was that it's low-risk from Indonesia, and the risk is diminishing," he said.
"[The federal government is] of the view that there's a lot of contact tracing going on in Indonesia and there's a lot of vaccination going on, which is reducing the risk."
The central bank has sounded the alarm on inflation, warning it's prepared to do what's necessary to push it lower, while trying to keep the economy on track.
The Reserve Bank of Australia restated its forecast for annual inflation to reach 7.75 per cent at the end of this year, in line with Treasury estimates.
Its board wants to return inflation to the RBA's preferred target range of 2-3 per cent "over time", using its monetary policy tool.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
