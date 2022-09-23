The one strangely satisfying relationship in it is the friendship between Claire and Meiko. Claire is hired to tutor Meiko in French. Claire and Meiko hang out, go to Disneyland and then to a Swiss theme park outside Tokyo, which is modelled on Heidi, the classic Swiss children's story. Visiting these theme parks reinforces the sense of unreal world existing in pockets of modern Japan. Here too is an echo of the Korea which survives in the memories of Zainichi like Claire's grandparents. Her grandfather tells her that they are people of a country which no longer exists: for his generation, there was no north or south Korea. They knew only Choson, their name for a unified Korea. But Choson was obliterated by a Cold War which they had no understanding of at the time.