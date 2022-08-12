Hollo believes the answers aren't abstractions; they are part of what makes us human, and quotes - among others - Peter Kropotkin, a natural scientist studying evolution around the same time as Darwin but seeing different forces at play. Kropotkin examined how "the instinct that has been slowly developed among animals and humans in the course of an extremely long evolution" can be translated into social political theory. Providing an evolutionary basis for "the unconscious recognition of the force that is borrowed by each person from the practice of mutual aid; of the close dependence of everyone's happiness upon the happiness of all; and of the sense of justice, or equity which brings the individual to consider the rights of every other individual as equal to their own".