Apart from the monolingual police station, memories of school show the system of racism in which Ky, Minnie and Denny grew up. Teachers can not pronounce "Ky" properly, even after she has corrected them many times. Another teacher thought, before arriving, that Cabramatta sounded like an Italian word. Ky is always the "monster" in games played with white girls, and her unusual Cabbage Patch Kid is a focus here. The description of the creation of this doll is at once moving and funny; Lien does a brilliant job of using everyday items to show how racism informs the children's upbringing. Once again it is Minnie who calls out Ky for taking up the role assigned to her by the dominant clique.