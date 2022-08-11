The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Frank Gailey ready to lead Canberra Cavalry to ABL title as schedule unveiled

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
August 11 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cavalry pitcher Frank Gailey is eager to return to the mound. Picture: Jamila Toderas

Frank Gailey may now call Canberra home, but America will always hold a special place in his heart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.