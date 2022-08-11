Frank Gailey may now call Canberra home, but America will always hold a special place in his heart.
That's what has made the past two years so challenging, the Cavalry pitcher unable to return to Philadelphia to visit friends and family.
Since COVID struck, the 36-year-old has endured two years of on-field disruptions, seen the franchise taken over by new owners and started a full-time role as the club's assistant general manager.
And his wife's had a baby.
So there was much to catch up on when Gailey finally returned to the United States in recent weeks.
"I call Canberra home now but America is always going to be home," Gailey said. "It's where my family and friends are, where my roots are. Philadelphia made me who I am today.
"I haven't been back for a couple of years now. Whether we would've gone home or not, the fact we couldn't meant we felt trapped.
"It was nice to get home. Being able to do it without restrictions, it was nice to be free again. Me and my wife and little Franky, who we had four months ago, we got to show him off and everyone got to see the baby."
Gailey's trip to the US was more than a return to his home town, it was also a recruiting mission for the Canberra Cavalry.
Now working in the front office, Gailey has spent the past few months working closely with general manager Sunny Singh to build a competitive roster.
The pitcher has targeted a number of American prospects and the Cavalry are confident of locking down some high-quality recruits.
"We have a few pieces we need to fill," Gailey said. "We are close to locking a guy in to replace a guy at third base who pulled up with an injury.
"Sunny has been talking to the Yokohama Bay Stars and Toronto Blue Jays about affiliate players, picking guys out and building relationships.
"We're looking to sign good guys, not only good players. We like to speak about the club house and guys who mesh with the philosophy of the team, they'll hopefully help us have success."
Gailey and the Cavalry are preparing for the first full ABL season since the pandemic began, after two heavily interrupted summers.
The schedule was unveiled on Wednesday, the side to commence their campaign with home series against Sydney and Auckland.
Having returned to Canberra, Gailey is set to ramp up his preparations for the summer and his sights are set on a championship.
"Last summer felt boring," Gailey said. "I'm so used to having that adrenaline and team camaraderie week in, week out, for three months. I'm happy to be back out there and competing for the Claxton Shield again.
"We have the roster to be a contender. It's not just the talent, but the people in the club house. I think we're there so it should be a fun season."
Round 1: Canberra Cavalry v Sydney Blue Sox, November 10-14
Round 2: Canberra Cavalry v Auckland Tuatara, November 17-20
Round 3: Brisbane Bandits v Canberra Cavalry, November 24-27
Round 4: Canberra Cavalry v Geelong-Korea, December 1-4
Round 5: Adelaide Giants v Canberra Cavalry, December 8-11
Round 6: Canberra Cavalry v Brisbane Bandits, December 15-18
Round 7: Melbourne Aces v Canberra Cavalry, December 29-January 1
Round 8: Auckland Tuatara v Canberra Cavalry, January 5-8
Round 9: Canberra Cavalry v Perth Heat, January 12-15
Round 10: Sydney Blue Sox v Canberra Cavalry, January 19-22
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
