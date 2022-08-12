If the book offered to a traditional publisher makes it to the elevated stage where it gets a reading, and where an editor is impressed enough that they are prepared to take it on, it must then get past the marketers at the publishers' meeting. And if there is anything unconventional, different or original about it, the book is likely knocked back at this stage as "not having a market". This rules out much literary fiction which by definition can be inventive, risk-taking and at the growing edge of genre.