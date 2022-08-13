The Canberra Times

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation chief executive Lance Kawaguchi wants results in the fight against the deadly disease

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Cure Brain Cancer Foundation CEO Lance Kawaguchi. Picture: Supplied

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation chief executive Lance Kawaguchi says he won't tread lightly in the fight for more research and funding for brain cancer patients and their families. That includes in discussions with the federal government in Canberra.

