Samsung unveils newest Galaxy Z Series, including highly anticipated foldables

Flip phones are back, but not as we've ever known them. Photo: Supplied

This is branded content for Samsung

Samsung Electronics has today delighted fans with the announcement of their latest generation of premium, foldable smartphones and wearables within the Galaxy Series.

The latest additions to the Galaxy family includes a range of Galaxy Watches, buds and the highly anticipated smartphones, featuring the latest foldable technology.

The Galaxy Flip4 and Galaxy Fold4 have been long awaited by eager and curious consumers, and they challenge everything preconceived about the possibilities of hand-held tech.

The Galaxy Flip4 features an upgrade thanks to a larger screen and enhanced performance, all with the unrivalled portability and style that Samsung is renowned for.

Available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB and in four beautiful colours, including the iconic new Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Graphite and Blue, the Flip4 redefines the art of self-expression through a powerful design that slips right into your back pocket.

The Galaxy Flip4 retails from $1,499 and comes in either the base or Bespoke model, for a more personalised experience.

Its cousin in the Galaxy series, the Galaxy Fold4, pushes all limits in smartphone technology, pairing convenience with luxury where other manufacturers have compromised.

As one of Samsung's most premium designs, the Z Fold4 provides the ultimate one-hand experience with a slim, reengineered hinge for the thinnest, lightest Galaxy Fold yet.

The Galaxy Fold4 gives consumers the best of both worlds, with an extra large immersive screen to work with that folds in half, providing portability, and dual screen capabilities that allow for seamless integration between apps.

"The new Galaxy Z Series range is the generation of foldables that will see the category become mainstream. Adoption cues are steadily growing from the volume of foldable devices 'in the wild', increasing consumer online search trends, indication of purchase intent, app optimisation and more," said Garry McGregor, vice president of Mobile Experience division at Samsung Australia.

"We know there's been a doubling in consideration for foldables among 18 to 45 year olds, and generation Z specifically showing a colossal 273% increase since last year.

"Without a doubt foldables have more than emerged, they've arrived and have a bright future.



"The foldables market is predicted to continue its rapid growth, more than doubling in 2023, and the fact Samsung Australia has maintained year-on-year pricing we see this being very much the case in this market," said Mr McGregor.

The Galaxy Fold4 comes in Phantom Black, Beige or Greygreen and offers multiple memory options, with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB memory variants. The Galaxy Fold4 retails from $2,449, and both Z series smartphones are available for pre-order from August 11, 2022.

Samsung foldables are engineered to be strong, with Gorilla Glass Victus and aircraft-grade strength Armor Aluminium. Photo: Supplied.

But smartphones weren't the only gadgets unveiled in the latest product lineup.

Samsung's expanded Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro also made their Australian debut this week.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is a brand new addition to the range, with toughness and durability at its core. Made with the adventurous athlete in mind, it acts as the perfect sidekick to an active lifestyle. The Watch5 on the other hand, is a customisable addition to enhance everybody's everyday life.

"We know there is a clear desire for an ecosystem of connected products. That is why we are especially excited for our latest additions to the Galaxy portfolio of wearables as well as the all new Watch5 Pro," said Mr McGregor.

"They offer our customers supreme audio and improved health and well-being functionality - bringing the best of the best.

"It is a very exciting time for the category and with the full support from our partners, offering complete ranges of colour skews, memory variants at the best value, we know our customers in Australia are going to love these new devices."

Pre-orders for all devices begin on August 11, with on-sale launching on September 2. Retailers have various different pre-order offers, with fantastic savings to be made.

The Galaxy Z Series smartphones will be available from the Samsung eStore and Experience Stores, as well as all Samsung retail and telco partners.

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Z Series, visit https://www.samsung.com/au/smartphones/galaxy-z/