Chloe Lincoln's Canberra United Academy teammates are closely following her World Cup journey.
The goalkeeper is away with the Young Matildas in Costa Rica, a long way from the grounds of Canberra and her side's fixture against Gungahlin United on Sunday.
But she will still play a part from distance, by inspiring her Academy teammates on what is possible.
The 17-year-old has had a whirlwind seven months, accumulating in a ticket to the under 20s FIFA World Cup.
Academy coach Sarah West said everyone at the club was following along.
"Chloe is an inspiration to all of the girls at the Academy," she said.
"Everybody's been incredibly supportive and we're proud that she's one of ours.
"Mark my words, Chloe will definitely be a starting Matildas keeper in the future. She's an outstanding player."
Australia's campaign began on Thursday with a 3-1 win over host's Costa Rica, in front of more than 20,000 spectators.
Capital Football product Sally James dons the number one jersey and was given the duties between the posts for game one, as Lincoln buys her time and awaits her call up from coach Leah Blayney.
Although Lincoln's absence from CUA has allowed her younger teammates to step into her first grade gloves, with reserves goalkeeper Eliza Evans and under 17s goalkeeper Georgia Ritchie stepping up.
The Academy are coming off a loss heading into the round 17 battle with Gungahlin. But West said her side were more focused on implementing their training learnings than points.
Gungahlin on the other hand are coming off a win, and with Canberra United A-League Women's marquee striker Michelle Heyman in their ranks, things will be stacked against the Academy.
"If we get the likes of Michelle playing this weekend, it's another brilliant opportunity for our girls to practice defending a world class attacking player," West said.
"The competition standard is just getting tougher and tougher.
"What you're seeing is a really young Academy first grade side getting tested every single week and ... they're showing that they can match it."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
